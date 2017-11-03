Maybe you overestimated the number of trick-or-treaters that would show up at your house — or you're just trying not to eat too much sugar.

But if you've got too much Halloween candy on your hands, the Salvation Army's Harbour Light Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside is looking for donations.

The candy is handed out in treat bags — referred to as "sunshine bags" — that are distributed to people seeking community meals during the holidays or accessing the Salvation Army's treatment programs.

Marianne Hicks with Salvation Army Harbour Light said that bite-sized Halloween candy is a perfect addition to the bags, which otherwise contain items like socks, toiletries and rain ponchos.

"It seems like such a little thing, but it becomes a bigger thing," she said.

"The holidays can be tough for everybody, and everything we can do to make the holidays a little better — and in the case of candy, a little sweeter — is a great benefit to our clients and people who access our services."

"We would absolutely be grateful to receive it."

Hicks said that, so far, around 500 pieces of candy have been donated and that around 2,000 are needed to get through the Christmas season.

Candy donations can be dropped off at anytime at 119 East Cordova Street.