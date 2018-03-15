A Vancouver Island trucker is being credited with helping to save a woman's life after he spotted her lying on the side of the road on Tuesday night.

Gord Price was driving along the Island Highway from Chemainus to Nanaimo when he saw a crumpled pile on the side of the road just after 12:30 a.m.

In the dark, the trucker thought it might have been an old mattress or some blankets.

Gordon Price returned to the area where he found Galloway on Wednesday, just outside of Chemainus on the Island Highway. (CHEK News)

He took a second glance as he passed and said he was shocked to see "a hand sticking out, and a face."

Price pulled over, flagged oncoming cars to slow down and ran over to the body.

"A white cotton housecoat laying up against the cement meridian, not conscious," Price told CHEK News. "No signs of life."

More passing truckers stopped to help block traffic. Price wrapped the woman in a blanket until paramedics arrived.

'I'm so happy you're here'

Patricia Galloway said the last thing she remembers before waking up in an ambulance is leaving her house to look for her cat — two kilometres away from where Price found her.

RCMP say she'd had a "medical emergency" and that Price's actions "helped save her life."

Price and Galloway had a teary reunion on Wednesday, as soon as she was released from hospital.

"I'm so happy you're here," said Price.

"So am I," Galloway replied.