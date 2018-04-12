Goodbye Kits, hello Coal Harbour! Vancouver Maritime Museum on the move

The Vancouver Maritime Museum outgrew its triangular confines in Kitsilano years ago, but, finally, the search for a new location is over with news that the English Bay fixture will likely be swapping shores for Coal Harbour.

The site is being pitched by Concord Pacific, which is in the midst of redeveloping the area around the Westin Bayshore hotel.

The idea is to integrate a new building for the Maritime Museum into the design of the public space.

Internationally acclaimed architect Renzo Piano has agreed to work on the new building which, according to Peter Bernard, the president of the museum's board of directors, would be built at water level with a park above it.

"The history and the future is what he really has dreamt up for this project," said Bernard, "It's magic and a wonderful idea."

Bernard says the museum has long wanted to move to a more central and accessible location, and the Coal Harbour site is a perfect fit, even though the plan may take 10 years to come to fruition.

A new building also means less stress around the preservation of artifacts which are currently stored in the flood-prone basement of the Kitsilano building.

"We even have trouble getting insurance for the artifacts, because they're below the water level," said Bernard.

With files from Tanya Fletcher

