Goodbye Blue Bridge, hello new bridge: Victoria bids farewell to iconic crossing

After 11 years, a public referendum, and an estimated $105 million price tag, Victoria's new Johnson Street Bridge opens Saturday.

The 1924 "old Blue Bridge" closes for good Friday morning with its sleek new replacement opening Saturday.

Both Johnson Street bridges will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. PT on Friday until approximately 9 p.m. PT on Saturday.

A community celebration will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, with a picnic, music and crafts for kids.

"It's really an opportunity to say goodbye to old blue and hello to the new bridge," Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said.

Nearly complete Johnson Street Bridge, March 29, 2018. Both Johnson Street bridges will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. Friday to about 9 p.m. Saturday. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

Thursday, many residents seized the chance to take a final walk across the rusting bascule bridge that instilled strong memories for many Victorians.

The old Johnson Street Bridge closes permanently at 7 a.m. Friday March 30. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

Tear down of the old bridge will begin almost immediately after the new bridge's opening.