One of the two people hit by a car on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C. last weekend has died of her injuries.

Anna Grandia, who had pulled over last Sunday with her husband to assist another motorist in need, passed away Thursday in a Vancouver hospital.

Police say the Grandias were helping the other motorist pull debris from the scene of an accident five kilometres west of Hope when another car lost control and hit the couple.

"With deeply saddened hearts, we regret to inform everyone that our dear, sweet Anna succumbed to her injuries and peacefully passed away," said her pastor, Dave Fields.

At a news conference, family friend and pastor Dave Fields told media, 'I’m so proud of Matt and Anna for being incredible citizens and embodying what a life of loving your neighbour looks like.' (Courtney Dickson/CBC)

Fields said the family is optimistic that Anna's husband, Matt, who was also hit by the vehicle, will make a full recovery.

The Grandias were driving to Vancouver from Kamloops, B.C., when the accident happened.

Their children, who were waiting in the vehicle at the time of the accident, were unharmed.