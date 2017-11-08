A proposed bylaw in Kamloops, B.C. would give the city the power to fine some landlords of so-called nuisance residences, charging them for the cost of responding to complaints.

The bylaw, sometimes referred to as a good-neighbour bylaw, is modelled after similar initiatives in Nanaimo, Abbotsford and Surrey.

City officials say it's aimed at keeping nuisance residences in check.

"We've heard from residents in our community over the last few years for a need for a type of bylaw like this," said David Duckworth, Corporate Services and Community Safety Director for the City of Kamloops.

'Good-neighbour' bylaw

Under the proposed bylaw, the city could label a residence a "nuisance" if it receives one or more complaints concerning litter, noise or other issues about a particular residence over a 24-hour period, or more than three times over the course of a year.

After that, the city would approach the property owners to let them know that unless they are able to control the situation, they will start receiving bills for the labour and equipment used to respond to these calls.

Duckworth said council will vote on the proposed bylaw Nov. 21.

"We want to work with property owners, we don't want to just go there and fine property owners," Duckworth said.

A committee would meet monthly to review calls and add nuisance residences to a list.

There will be an appeal process where landlords facing bills for nuisance residence calls could go to city council and appeal their case to have fines overturned.

Police say they like the sound of the proposed bylaw.

"Any bylaw or new statute that provides police with additional tools to safeguard our community are welcomed," said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

