Tune into your CBC Radio One morning program for the special series: A Good Goodbye, an in-depth look at medically assisted death in B.C running Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.

Monday, Jan. 29

Dr. Stefanie Green is a medical assistance in dying (MAiD) assessor and provider on Vancouver Island. She will share her thoughts on why B.C. has nearly double the national average for assisted death.

Royston, B.C., resident Diane Stringfellow has been approved for assisted death and will share the reactions she receives from people when she tells them of her decision.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Legislation requiring two independent witnesses to any assisted death is a challenge as most family members and health-care providers aren't eligible. Eileen Agger, co-chair of Dying with Dignity, Victoria chapter, volunteers as an independent witness and will discuss the difficulties an extremely ill person has in finding two witnesses.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

How does a family support a loved one through an assisted death? Dave Miller will share the journey he and his wife Storm shared in the lead-up to her death.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Dr. Jonathan Reggler provides assisted death on Vancouver Island and will discuss his concerns about faith-based hospitals and residential care facilities that don't permit assisted death on their premises.

Friday, Feb. 2

On the final episode of the series, producer Jean Paetkau will share what it's like to explore stories and controversies surrounding assisted death in B.C., including the perspective of one of the first people in Canada to be approved for medical assistance in dying.

