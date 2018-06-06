Driver and his dog killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge

A Pitt Meadows man and his dog were killed Tuesday night in a four-car crash on a section of Golden Ears Way in Maple Ridge, B.C.

The B.C. Coroners Service said the man was in his 30s. The drivers of the three other cars are being treated in hospital.

Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk with Ridge Meadows RCMP said members worked through the night on the complicated investigation.

"There's lots of work to be done on the file, lots of victims, drivers of the vehicles, and families that we are working with," she said.

The crash closed access to the Golden Ears Bridge for four hours Tuesday night. The road in both directions between 203 Street and 210 Street was closed overnight.

The coroner said it won't release the name of the deceased man due to privacy concerns.