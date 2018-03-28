Florida woman and 11-year-old girl killed snowmobiling near Golden, B.C.

Police say an American woman and a young girl were killed in a snowmobiling incident Wednesday in southeastern B.C.

In a statement issued Wednesday, RCMP said the woman, 30, and girl, 11, were on a guided backcountry tour with several other people west of Golden, B.C., in an area called the North Bench when the incident occurred just after 12 p.m. MT.

The two victims were sharing a snowmobile at the time of their deaths, according to RCMP spokesperson Const. Spencer Lainchbury. It was the only vehicle involved and there were no other injuries.

Among those on scene was the girl's father, Lainchbury said. He said the woman was vacationing with the girl and her father. All three are from Miami, Florida.

Lainchbury said the weather conditions were good at the time, and it was not an avalanche situation.

Police say they are still on scene, investigating.

Lainchbury said the tour company is co-operating and the B.C. Coroner's Service has been notified.