If sunny days make you happy, March was not the month for you, Vancouver.

It was the "gloomiest" March in Vancouver since record-keeping began in 1951, with only 70.5 total hours of sunshine in the entire month, according to Environment Canada.

On average, Vancouver gets 138.4 hours of bright sunshine in March — or nearly twice the paltry figure we endured last month.

"March was a really hard month here on the coast ... especially on the heels of this winter," said meteorologist Matt MacDonald.

"People were looking forward to March and it didn't offer much reprieve."

It also rained 28 out of the 31 days, tying the previous record for most days with rain.

Hey #Vancouver, think March was gloomy? You're right! Least amount of sun since 1951! #BringOnTheSun #BCwx pic.twitter.com/Put6ub8Muo — @ECCCWeatherBC

What about April?

April started with sun last weekend, and "always fares better than March," said MacDonald, but the next week looks "unsettled."

"We've got a number of systems lined up one after the other, potentially a bit of a windy storm on Friday," he said.