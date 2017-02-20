A high school in East Vancouver was plastered with racist and homophobic graffiti on Sunday night, leaving students and staff feeling "outraged."

One photo of the vandalism at Gladstone Secondary posted on Snapchat, showed "Hail Hitler" written on exterior doors with a swastika in the corner.

Another section said "prepare 2 be gassed."

Students, staff react

A student-run Facebook page said the behaviour won't be tolerated.

"The Gladstone community is disgusted by the racist graffiti that was sprayed onto our wonderful school building."

Adrian Dix, MLA for Vancouver Kingsway, had the same reaction.

The graffiti also included homophobic language. (Facebook)

"Talking to Gladstone students today ... they're outraged by this. Talking to Gladstone staff ... they're outraged that their school was targeted by this — and for all the people who are targeted by this racist nonsense."

The vandalism was washed off by Monday afternoon.

On Christmas Eve, "hateful" graffiti aimed at the transgender community was sprayed on Lord Byng Secondary School in Vancouver's west side.

A quote pulled from then-U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's groping comment was also plastered on a set of doors.

Vancouver School Board trustee Dianne Turner called the vandalism "disgusting."