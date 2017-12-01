A 9-year-old girl has died after being struck at a crosswalk by a bus in Abbotsford, B.C., according to police.

The accident happened about 8:22 a.m. PT at South Fraser Way and Hill-Tout Street.

Abbotsford Police said the girl was walking at a crosswalk when she was hit by a transit bus.

She died shortly after being taken to hospital.

Police say they can't comment about how the collision happened yet, but did confirm at the time it was raining heavily and dark.

@AbbyPoliceDept investigators and collision reconstructionists continue to investigate fatal collision involving 9 yr old pedestrian who was struck at crosswalk by transit bus this morning. https://t.co/nNNWCukigx — @AbbyPoliceDept

"This is a horrible situation for our community," said Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird, adding that the shaken bus driver is co-operating with police as they try to reconstruct the scene to determine causes.

"We are so sorry for the family and friends and everyone who has an association to this young girl."

B.C. Transit has also expressed its condolences via social media.

"B.C.Transit is extremely saddened to hear of the passing of 9-year-old girl involved in an incident with the B.C. Transit bus in Abbotsford. Our hearts and thoughts are with her and her family and her friends, and with the driver and the other witnesses of the event," Jonathan Dyck, communications manager for B.C. Transit told CBC on Friday.