Skip to Main Content
Police seek suspect after girl groped in Surrey, B.C.

Notifications

Police seek suspect after girl groped in Surrey, B.C.

Mounties in Surrey are searching for a suspect after 11-year-old girl was groped in Cloverdale on Tuesday evening.

Suspect accused of grabbing 11-year-old described as white man in his 30s

CBC News ·
An 11-year-old girl says she was grabbed by a stranger in Surrey on Tuesday night. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are searching for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was groped in Cloverdale on Tuesday evening.

The girl was walking in the 18800 block of 65th Avenue at about 5:40 p.m. PT when a stranger grabbed her buttocks, according to an RCMP press release.

Police say that when the girl reacted, the man apologized and fled on foot. The girl contacted RCMP when she reached her home.

The victim was upset but not injured, according to the release. Officers combed the area, but did not find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, about six feet tall, wearing blue jeans, a light-coloured shirt and a light-coloured baseball hat. He may have had some facial stubble.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular now in news

  1. After warm welcome for Trudeau, Trump hints at bilateral trade deal with Canada

  2. Man and woman charged in slaying of 4 people in Calgary but investigation is 'full steam ahead'

  3. Liberal government tells CRA to back off plan to tax employee discounts

  4. Did Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie seal Harvey Weinstein's fate?

  5. Opinion

    This should not be a news flash — Canada's biggest cities are now out of reach for millions: Neil Macdonald

Discover more from CBC

Listen

What infidelity can teach us about ourselves & relationships

Radio The Current
CBC NEWS

After warm welcome for Trudeau, Trump hints at bilateral trade deal with Canada

News
Video

Eminem rips Trump with explosive new freestyle rap

Music
Listen

Your dreams are disappearing in a cloud of pot smoke, and it's a problem

Radio Quirks & Quarks
Trent McCleary

The shot that almost killed me: former NHLer was near death after taking puck to the throat

Sports
Cup Champs

Penguins' visit to White House had different feel

Sports
COMEDY

Instead of breaking up, my boyfriend & I made a list of 450,000 celebrities we're allowed to sleep with

Comedy
World Cup Qualifying

Panama's phantom goal that never crossed the line sparks review talk

Sports