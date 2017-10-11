Police seek suspect after girl groped in Surrey, B.C.

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are searching for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was groped in Cloverdale on Tuesday evening.

The girl was walking in the 18800 block of 65th Avenue at about 5:40 p.m. PT when a stranger grabbed her buttocks, according to an RCMP press release.

Police say that when the girl reacted, the man apologized and fled on foot. The girl contacted RCMP when she reached her home.

The victim was upset but not injured, according to the release. Officers combed the area, but did not find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, about six feet tall, wearing blue jeans, a light-coloured shirt and a light-coloured baseball hat. He may have had some facial stubble.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.