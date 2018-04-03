Gibsons pumps run dry as visitors fill up on cheap gas

Gas stations in Gibsons, B.C., temporarily ran out of gas on Monday night after visitors from out of town filled up on cheap gas.

Vissel Verme, the supervisor at the Petro-Canada gas station on Gibsons Way, said gas is being sold at $1.37 a litre, significantly cheaper than in other parts of B.C.

"In Sechelt it's $1.47 a litre, so even people from there are coming," he said.

"People are even coming from Vancouver, because in Vancouver it's $1.54 right now, so it's way cheaper than the city."

Verme said he is expecting a delivery on Tuesday, and that the PetroCan is continuing to sell Premium gas.

Gas prices have been rising since February, in part due to a refinery in Burnaby undergoing maintenance.

On April 1 a number of tax increases came into effect, including the carbon tax, which bumped up gas prices by 1.2 cents a litre. Stations have rounded up the increase to two cents.

With files from Jodi Muzylowski