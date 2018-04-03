Gibsons pumps run dry as visitors fill up on cheap gas
Community draws drivers from Vancouver, Sechelt to fill tanks at $1.37/litre
Gas stations in Gibsons, B.C., temporarily ran out of gas on Monday night after visitors from out of town filled up on cheap gas.
Vissel Verme, the supervisor at the Petro-Canada gas station on Gibsons Way, said gas is being sold at $1.37 a litre, significantly cheaper than in other parts of B.C.
"In Sechelt it's $1.47 a litre, so even people from there are coming," he said.
"People are even coming from Vancouver, because in Vancouver it's $1.54 right now, so it's way cheaper than the city."
Verme said he is expecting a delivery on Tuesday, and that the PetroCan is continuing to sell Premium gas.
Gas prices have been rising since February, in part due to a refinery in Burnaby undergoing maintenance.
On April 1 a number of tax increases came into effect, including the carbon tax, which bumped up gas prices by 1.2 cents a litre. Stations have rounded up the increase to two cents.
With files from Jodi Muzylowski
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.