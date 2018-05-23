Get ready to dial 672: New B.C. area code to roll out May 2019

It's a sign of the times and an indication of just how quickly the demand for wireless technology is growing.

Starting May 4, 2019, 672 will become the fifth area code in British Columbia, joining 604, 250, 778 and 236.

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced earlier this year that it was creating a new area code for B.C. after determining the four already in existence would run out by 2020.

"The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers," said Glen Brown, director of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

According to Brown, the 672 code was reserved for B.C. by the CRTC in 2007 because it was dissimilar enough to existing area codes in the province, and therefore less likely to cause dialing confusion.

Canada, the United States and the Caribbean coordinate number selection for area codes.

"There are 21 other codes sitting on the shelf that can be used for Canada in the next 15 to 20 years," said Brown.

The new 672 area code does not affect the geographic boundaries for local calling areas or the way long distance calls are dialed.

Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 will not be affected and can still be dialed using only three digits.

The first 604 area code in British Columbia was introduced in 1947. In 1996, the 250 area code was added to predominantly serve people outside the Lower Mainland.

In 2001, 778 was added, and 236 was introduced in 2013.