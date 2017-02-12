A German tourist was killed Friday in a heli-skiing accident east of Revelstoke, B.C., police say.

The 60-year-old man, who was skiing with friends in the Albert Canyon area, fell into a tree well, RCMP said in a statement.

He was on his last ski run of the day when his friends reported him missing. The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m.

Ski guides, who found him face down in the tree well, performed CPR and gave him oxygen while they waited for help to arrive. He was taken to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke where he later died.

Police have not released the man's name. The BC Coroner Service is investigating.