Georgia Viaduct to close for Juno Awards this weekend

A vital artery into downtown Vancouver will close to traffic at 9 p.m. Friday to prepare for the weekend-long 2018 Juno Award celebrations.

Officials urge weekend drivers to use the adjacent Dunsmuir viaduct as crews install award decor along the thoroughfare. (Glen Kugelstadt/CBC)
The Georgia Viaduct is slated to reopen early Monday in time for the morning commute. Over the weekend, drivers can use Dunsmuir Street or the Cambie Street bridge as alternative routes into the city's core.

Soccer fans are cautioned to leave early or find other routes to B.C. Place for Saturday's Whitecaps game, leaving some exasperated.

The City of Vancouver said the two-day closure is necessary as crews build a "red carpet environment," including tents, structures and technical elements.

The annual ceremony begins Sunday at 5 p.m. PT, with host Michael Bublé kicking off the awards.

Canadian music veterans Diana Krall and Arcade Fire will take the stage this weekend, as will Lights and Arkells, among others.

The Barenaked Ladies — including former member Steven Page — are due for a set to celebrate their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, while City and Colour and Sarah Harmer will pay tribute to the late Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip.

Vancouver last hosted the Juno Awards in 2009.

