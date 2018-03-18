The Georgia viaduct will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday, March 23 to early Monday morning as the structure transforms into a red carpet venue for the Juno awards at Rogers Arena.

In a statement, the City of Vancouver said the two-day closure is necessary as crews build a "red carpet environment," including tents, structures, and technical elements.

The viaduct will be reopened to traffic at 3 a.m. on Monday, March 26, in time for the morning commute.

The viaduct was closed for close to two weeks in April 2015, and two days in Aug. 2017 to shoot scenes for the movie Deadpool starring Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds.

In a tweet, Reynolds posed with Vancouver police officers and cheekily claimed he was filming a Spider-Man film, despite wearing his signature costume.

Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown. pic.twitter.com/EweL1TtM2k — @VancityReynolds

Vancouver has hosted the Junos on three other occasions in 1991, 1998, and 2009.

The Juno Awards will air on CBC Sunday, March 25 at 5:00 p.m. PT.