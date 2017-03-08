George Ferguson, long-time mayor and community figure in Abbotsford, B.C., has died at the age of 91.

Ferguson was first elected mayor of the District of Abbotsford in 1972. He held the job, which included the amalgamation of the nearby community of Matsqui and the establishment of the City of Abbotsford in 1995, until 2002.

Ferguson was later re-elected in 2005 before retiring in 2008, having spent 33 years as mayor.

B.C. Finance Minister Mike de Jong, who grew up in the Fraser Valley, said Ferguson is essentially responsible for much of the city of Abbotsford as it exists today.

"It wasn't until George Ferguson stood up as a leader and said 'it is time for this amalgamation to occur' that it did, and it has served the community very, very well," de Jong said.

"In many ways, that may be his largest legacy."

De Jong said is still thought highly of within the B.C. political community.

"Here's a dairy farmer from Sumas Prairie who played a leading role over four decades, and never a hint of scandal," de Jong said. "Not even a whiff."

