A gender blind cast of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar hits the stage in North Vancouver's Centennial Theatre this week.

The cast is comprised of eight women and six men, with four of the traditionally male roles played by women. They include Judas (Ali Watson), Pontius Pilate (Jenn Suratos), Herod (Isabella Halladay) and Simon (Vanessa Merenda).

Director Richard Berg says the gender blind casting wasn't a political statement on the story of Jesus Christ, but rather a way to include more female actors in Canadian theatre.

"The theatre and the arts are not a great place if you want to work as a woman, but we weren't trying to make a political statement about this show in particular," said Berg during CBC's The Early Edition.

Most of the performers who audition for his productions are women, but many plays are not written with a multitude of female roles.

For those reasons, Berg said actors were cast on their individual ability to play the role, and not on their gender.

"I have two daughters who think about becoming performers and I often think they won't have the same opportunities they would have if they were men, just because of the ratio problem," said Berg.

Berg says he cast Nick Heffelfinger in the role of Jesus Christ based on his acting merit. (Robert Sondergaard )

The show runs until Nov 5.

With files from The Early Edition