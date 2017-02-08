TransLink officials closed the Gateway SkyTrain Station Wednesday afternoon due to a medical emergency.

A TransLink spokesman said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m.PT and could have the station closed for several hours.

"It will [cause] delays in the Surrey section throughout the afternoon," Chris Bryan said.

Bryan said trains are not stopping at the station but are able to get through it to service other Surrey stations. Still, the reduced number of tracks at the station will mean slower-than-normal service.

A bus bridge has been set up between Surrey Central and Gateway, Bryan said, and buses that normally connect with Gateway Station are being redirected to Surrey Central and Scott Road stations.