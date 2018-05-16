Skip to Main Content
Homicide team investigate shooting at Langley gas station

A shooting at a gas station on 232 Street in Langley has left a man dead.

Attack appears to be targeted and public not at risk, RCMP said.

Bullet holes can be seen in the windshield of this SUV, parked by one of the gas pumps at the station. (CBC)

RCMP say a man has been killed in a shooting at a gas sation in Langley.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a Chevron gas station just off Highway 1 on 232nd Street.

First responders rushed to the scene to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds near a vehicle.

RCMP shut down the gas station overnight as investigators gathered evidence (CBC)

"Unfortunately he died of his injuries," said RCMP Insp. Ben Rodrigue. "IHIT has been called out and also does not appear to be a random act ... there's no reason to believe right now that the public is at risk."

The case has been handed over to the Lower Mainland Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Police would not say if anyone was arrested.

