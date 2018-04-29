Gas prices hit 160.9 cents per litre in Vancouver, highest in North America, says expert

Gas prices continue to break records in the Lower Mainland, as prices hit 160.9 cents for a litre in Vancouver.

The pump price jumped a full cent many pumps overnight Saturday, with many drivers waking up to the new numbers Sunday morning.

Dan McTeague with GasBuddy.com said Vancouver now has the highest gas prices in North America, with Victoria in second place. He said these prices break records, looking back as far as 1998.

"These are the highest prices that we have ever seen here in Vancouver," he said. "We're into uncharted territory here and extremely expensive for pretty much everyone."

McTeague says the jump in prices are due to the weak Canadian dollar and two gas refineries being under maintenance. He's predicting prices to rise to 161.9 cents per litre by Wednesday.

Gas prices often also rise in the summer as people drive more to take trips — and McTeague says prices then could go as high as $1.65 per litre.

On Sunday, drivers around Vancouver vented on social media about the prices.

I want to go out for a drive and explore bc, but these gas prices be telling me to stay home 😒 —@ColiinLee

These aren’t “ride around listening to music” gas prices —@AustinKing58

So this morning gas prices have reached $1.60/litre in Vancouver... <a href="https://twitter.com/bcndp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bcndp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/jjhorgan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jjhorgan</a> I’d love to know how letting it get this high is helping protect the middle class. Thoughts? —@Linda_vdVelden

gas prices are up again in Victoria, bc. We not only have the highest cost of living, but the highest gas prices in the country. This wouldn’t such a big deal in some of places that have transportation infrastructure. But we do not!What’s the plan? <a href="https://twitter.com/johnhorgan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnHorgan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GasBuddyDan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GasBuddyDan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC</a> —@BreonyAyers

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza.