Gas prices hit 160.9 cents per litre in Vancouver, highest in North America, says expert

'These are the highest prices that we have ever seen here in Vancouver and they are certainly the highest in North America,' says industry watcher Dan McTeague. 'And they appear to be breaking all records even going back to 1998 when we had that energy super bubble.'

Experts predict prices in the range of $1.65 per litre are likely to come by summer.

CBC News ·
"Come Monday morning, all gas stations will be in the $161.9 [per litre] area in Metro Vancouver," said Dan McTeague with the Gas Buddy website. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Gas prices continue to break records in the Lower Mainland, as prices hit 160.9 cents for a litre in Vancouver.

The pump price jumped a full cent many pumps overnight Saturday, with many drivers waking up to the new numbers Sunday morning.

Dan McTeague with GasBuddy.com said Vancouver now has the highest gas prices in North America, with Victoria in second place. He said these prices break records, looking back as far as 1998.

"These are the highest prices that we have ever seen here in Vancouver," he said. "We're into uncharted territory here and extremely expensive for pretty much everyone." 

McTeague says the jump in prices are due to the weak Canadian dollar and two gas refineries being under maintenance. He's predicting prices to rise to 161.9 cents per litre by Wednesday.

Gas prices often also rise in the summer as  people drive more to take trips — and McTeague says prices then could go as high as $1.65 per litre.

On Sunday, drivers around Vancouver vented on social media about the prices.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza.

