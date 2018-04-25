158.9 cents — the new price for a litre of regular gas in Vancouver.

The price at the pump jumped by a full cent overnight, with city drivers waking up to the record-breaking figure on Wednesday morning.

Dan McTeague, who watches Canadian prices for the Gas Buddy site, predicted the jump after prices started to rise drastically from the 1.30-mark in February.

He didn't, however, expect prices to creep up close to the $1.60 mark until summer.

Prices are likely to keep climbing past the 1.60 mark toward summer, experts say. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

If the trend continues, McTeague said, $1.65 is more likely by the summer months.

"Whatever prices we see from today on continue to establish new records for gasoline for any major city across North America, and will continue to do so for the remainder of 2018," he said.

"If they can be this high at this time, you can imagine the changeover from winter to summer."