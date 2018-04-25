Vancouver gas prices break record at 158.9
Prices went up by a cent in a day
158.9 cents — the new price for a litre of regular gas in Vancouver.
The price at the pump jumped by a full cent overnight, with city drivers waking up to the record-breaking figure on Wednesday morning.
Dan McTeague, who watches Canadian prices for the Gas Buddy site, predicted the jump after prices started to rise drastically from the 1.30-mark in February.
He didn't, however, expect prices to creep up close to the $1.60 mark until summer.
If the trend continues, McTeague said, $1.65 is more likely by the summer months.
"Whatever prices we see from today on continue to establish new records for gasoline for any major city across North America, and will continue to do so for the remainder of 2018," he said.
"If they can be this high at this time, you can imagine the changeover from winter to summer."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.