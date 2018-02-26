Gas prices in the Lower Mainland could spike this week as a refinery in Burnaby continues to undergo maintenance.

Drivers could pay as much as 10 cents more per litre by Tuesday or Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, prices in Vancouver were sitting around the 148.9-cent mark — already up about 10 cents from weekend numbers.

Dan McTeague, who watches Canadian prices for the site, said the jump is because the out-of-commission refinery is leading to a shortage in the region as well as on Vancouver Island.

In the meantime. he said fuel from other refineries, including those in San Francisco, is being shipped to B.C. at a premium.