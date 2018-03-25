North Vancouver's Gary Robbins not giving up on 100-mile Barkley Marathons

North Vancouver's Gary Robbins, with his trademark long red beard, continues to slog away at one of the toughest — and unusual — running races on the planet.

It's Robbins' third attempt at the Barkley Marathons — a 160 kilometre race through the wilds around Frozen Head State Park near Wartburg, Tenn. A regular marathon is 42.2 kilometres.

The latest from the 2018 Barkley Marathons: <a href="https://t.co/QSruRso3wJ">https://t.co/QSruRso3wJ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bm100?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bm100</a> <a href="https://t.co/z0Rhw1HaNg">pic.twitter.com/z0Rhw1HaNg</a> —@CanadianRunning

The Barkley Marathons consists of five, 32-kilometre loops, which must be completed in 60 hours. The 2018 race began Saturday morning.

It was designed by Gary Cantrell, who was inspired by the story of James Earl Ray, the assassin of Martin Luther King Jr. In 1977, Ray escaped from the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and ran through the woods for 55 hours before he was captured.

Not conventional

During the course of the race, participants are required to collect pages from books stashed along the route to confirm they passed through all the checkpoints.

There are other oddities. The official start is marked by race director Cantrell lighting a cigarette, a bugle player performs Taps each time a runner drops out, and the entry fee is US $1.60.

With the light of a cigarette, the 2018 Barkley Marathons began at 9:33 a.m. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bm100?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bm100</a> <a href="https://t.co/PJq0Dd4uOt">pic.twitter.com/PJq0Dd4uOt</a> —@CanadianRunning

In 2012, a film crew covered the race and produced the documentary, The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young.

Since then, the event has garnered international attention. The race has been completed just 18 times by 15 runners since it began in 1986.

Gary Robbins is the first runner out on lap 2. Spent 7 minutes fuelling. The two others aren't far behind (1 minute) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BM100?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BM100</a> <a href="https://t.co/2bKaR3p3Io">pic.twitter.com/2bKaR3p3Io</a> —@CanadianRunning

In 2017, Robbins, who is a professional ultra-distance runner — meaning he trains for races between 80 to 160 kilometres in length — almost finished, but was six seconds over the time limit and had gone off course.

In a video, Robbins is shown sprinting toward the yellow gate that marks the start and finish line. After tapping the gate, he falls back and collapses on the road.

On Sunday afternoon, Robbins was still in the race, running on the third loop.

Most competitors either abandoned the race or missed the time limit on the second loop, which was undertaken Saturday night in wet and stormy conditions.

Gonna go against the naysayers and say <a href="https://twitter.com/gary_robbins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gary_robbins</a> has a decent shot: weather will be near ideal, the slopes will drain some, he has 2 daylight loops, no lingering in camp, and he knows where the books are. No time to sleep though! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bm100?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bm100</a> —@canethrasher

Canadian Running Magazine, which has an editor at the race, says Robbins had experienced some difficulties. His headlamp malfunctioned, he broke his hiking poles on the loop, and wrecked his map, making it hard to read.

Still, he continues to compete and is in first place currently, although the goal of every competitor is simply to finish.

The latest from the 2018 Barkley Marathons: <a href="https://t.co/QSruRso3wJ">https://t.co/QSruRso3wJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/UX52aIa8Hi">pic.twitter.com/UX52aIa8Hi</a> —@CanadianRunning

Fans of the sport, and those interested in the limits of human endurance, have been following the progress of the race on social media, where there are updates, photos and comments.

Robbins will have to complete the fourth loop in darkness before he is able to undertake a fifth loop, which, if he is successful, would conclude sometime on Monday.