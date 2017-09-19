Autumn sure is coming in fast in B.C., and if you want to start drinking the "ultimate" Autumn wine, try wines from Gamay grapes.

Beaujolais is the most famous wine from the grape but other light-style reds are also popular right now, according to On The Coast Master of Wine Barbara Philip.

"Beaujolais and other wines made from the Gamay grape are the ultimate autumn wines," she told host Stephen Quinn. "Pure red fruits, tea and floral aromas are the markers for this variety along with juicy acidity and soft tannins."

Here are some of Philip's recommendations for wines made from Gamay.

The Hatch 'Hobo Series' Gamay. 2015. Okanagan Valley. $25 to $30

"This juicy and pure Gamay is made in tiny quantities but well worth seeking out. Look for it in small retailers or on thoughtful wine lists around the Lower Mainland. Expressive brambly fruit is backed up by anise and purple flower notes on the palate. Drink slightly chilled with a simple grilled coho."

JoieFarm Gamay. 2015. Okanagan Valley. $25 to $30

"Since its inception, JoieFarm has celebrated the cool sites in the Okanagan by producing aromatic whites and medium bodied reds. The 2015 Gamay has ripe cherry fruit with licorice and spice notes. Pair with Portuguese chorizo."

JP Brun Beaujolais. 2015. Beaujolais. France. $24.49

"Red plum, sour cherry preserves and a lovely minerality round out this highly drinkable wine. It is definitely easy to quaff on its own but steak tartare or a grilled cheese on sourdough would take it to the next level."

Domaine Piron-Lameloise. Chénas. 2014. Beaujolais. France. $29.99

"All the Gamay for this wine was grown around the village of Chénas, in the most prestigious part of the Beaujolais region. Look for more concentration than regular Beaujolais, with ripe cherry, lifted flowers and blackberry tea notes. Serve with a rich lentil dish."

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast