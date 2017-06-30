Two people from B.C.'s polygamist community of Bountiful are back in court Friday for sentencing after being found guilty of taking an underage girl to the U.S. to marry.

The former husband and wife, Brandon and Gail Blackmore, were convicted in B.C. Supreme Court in February for taking a 13-year-old across the border for a sexual purpose.

Their charges date from 2004, when the girl was married to Warren Jeffs, the prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who is now serving a life sentence in Texas.

A large portion of the evidence presented during the Blackmores' trial was obtained during the U.S. investigation into Jeffs. Records were found locked away in a Texas ranch that were used to prove the girl was married to Jeffs within days of the leader sending instructions to the Blackmores.

A third defendant, James Oler, was found not guilty of transporting a 15-year-old girl to the States to marry. The B.C. government is appealing that decision.

At the time of the crime the Blackmores were both members of the fundamentalist Mormon church in the southeastern B.C. community of Bountiful, where it's common for men to marry multiple women.

With files from The Canadian Press