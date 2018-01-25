A jogger died on Gabriola Island on Wednesday after being struck by a car.

Gabriola Island RCMP said the collision occurred at around 8:15 a.m. PT on Taylor Bay Road near the Twin Beaches Mall.

Police said the jogger was running on the road with a group at the time of the collision. They did not reveal the identity of the jogger, saying only he was a man in his late 50s.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The weather was cloudy at the time of the incident, according to Environment Canada.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.