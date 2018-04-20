Judge to decide if Abbotsford school stabbing suspect is fit for trial

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to rule Friday whether a man accused of stabbing an Abbotsford high school student to death is mentally fit to stand trial.

Gabriel Klein was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection the stabbing at Abbotsford Secondary School in November 2016.

A defence lawyer says his client's ongoing psychosis makes him unfit to stand trial for the murder.

Martin Peters said Klein has reported hearing voices, has difficulty communicating because of his disordered thinking, and the stress of a trial could cause his mental state to deteriorate further.

Gabriel Klein in Surrey court in 2016. He is charged in the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer. (CBC)

Klein was 21 years old when he was arrested for the stabbing. He did not speak or respond to questions in his first three court appearances.

"Mr. Klein submits that his inability to meaningfully participate in his trial renders him unfit,'' Peters said in a B.C. Supreme Court hearing Thursday.

Crown lawyer Rob Macgowan told the judge that the question before the court is this: is it more likely at trial that, at times, Klein would meet the criteria for being unfit?

"If the court accepts evidence establishing on a balance of probabilities that there will be times during the trial when the accused is not likely fit, the Crown is essentially not opposed to a finding that he is not fit,'' Macgowan said.

Klein was charged the day after Letisha Reimer, 13, was stabbed to death at the school. A 14-year-old girl, whose name is under a publication ban, was wounded.

Letisha Reimer, 13, was described as vibrant, vivacious and a person with a "zeal for life" by those in her church community. (Ulrich Reimer/Facebook)

On Wednesday, Klein's psychiatrist, Dr. Marcel Hediger, testified that he believes his patient has schizophrenia and is "actively psychotic.''

Hediger said Klein thinks the CIA is following and trying to kill him, and that corrections staff are trying to poison him through his medication.

The psychiatrist said he assessed Klein twice and determined that, at those times, the man was "not unfit'' to stand trial.

But he noted the man's mental state is variable and very fragile, and his psychosis had worsened in the past two weeks.

"Mr. Klein reported to me that he was hearing voices and the voices were telling him at the time to rape and harm one of his co-patients,'' Hediger said.

"Mr. Klein had, in a period just before that, actually entered another patient's room and urinated on the patient's pillow and his bed.''

The doctor said Klein had also told him he killed one person and seriously hurt another.

Hediger told the hearing it was "fairly likely'' that the stress of a drawn-out trial would cause Klein's state to deteriorate to a point where he would be unable to follow the proceedings or communicate with his lawyer.

Flags were at half-mast in the days following the stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

That evidence is essential to determining fitness for trial, said Klein's lawyer.

"The testimony from Dr. Hediger establishes that in a stressful environment like in a courtroom during a murder trial, Mr. Klein will have difficulties meaningfully participating,'' Peters said.

Peters asked the court Thursday to remand Klein to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, where he has been treated four times since he was arrested.

If the judge finds Klein fit, the trial will begin on May 7.