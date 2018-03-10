In three months, world leaders will face the glare of international media at the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec.

But earlier this week, the leaders' personal representatives, known as the G7 sherpas, spent a day hashing out details for the upcoming talks, and discussing policy with a group of 16-to-19-year-olds at Pearson College, an international school outside Victoria.

Canada's sherpa, Peter Boehm, told On the Island host Gregor Craigie the West Coast oceanfront setting was chosen for the preparatory meeting to provide a sense of the host country's grandeur for the representatives from Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

In the encounter session following the formal talks, Boehm said, sherpas were paired with students from their respective country. Pearson has students from about 150 countries.

The students, he said, were prepared on all the issues the leaders will discuss in June. "We had to work quite hard in our encounter sessions with the students," he said. "It was very stimulating."

Peter Boehm said meetings have been held across the country for representatives of G7 leaders attending the Charlevoix, Quebec summit in June in an effort to demystify the purpose of the gathering. (Pearson College UWC/Facebook)

The agenda for the upcoming G7 meeting, which is set by the host country, includes gender equality, oceans protection, the future of work and the impact of disruptive technologies and artificial intelligence.

Boehm, who is also deputy minister for the G7 meeting, said the travelling sherpa meetings are part of an effort to demystify the G7. An earlier meeting was held in February at the Perimeter Institute in Waterloo, Ont. a research and training institute in physics.

"It's an opportunity to show leadership on the world stage, to put our values out there and to affect the global trends," he said.

The leaders' discussions on economics, security and foreign affairs aren't policymaking sessions, Boehm said, "but it can be a force for good. Setting up new funds to help the most vulnerable, for example."

An example, he said, was the $5 billion initiative on maternal, newborn and child health launched from the 2010 G8 summit session near Huntsville, Ont.

With files from CBC Radio's On the Island with Gregor Craigie.