Thoman Buchan aims his meal packages at people exactly like himself.

He's a busy film maker with three kids who became sick of unhealthy fast meals.

While on a trip to New Zealand with his family he came across a food service that seemed to solve all his problems.

It was called My Food Bag and delivered farm-fresh foods and recipes to customers' doorsteps.

Buchan brought the idea back to Canada, and one year ago launched his own version of the program in B.C., called Fuud.

Each meal kit comes with a variety of different ingredients, and an accompanied recipe.

Buchan says there's options for meat eaters, vegetarians, and even gluten-free diets.

A meal for two usually costs between $20 and $25.

"We don't want this to be an exclusive service. We want everybody to be able to enjoy local produce," said Brooklyn Reed is a nutritionist who now works with FUUD to develop recipes to suit all types of eaters including vegetarians and gluten-free.

The service is now offered across the province and some customers are ordering up to six meals a week.

You can see FUUD demonstrations at the Vanouver Health Show November 4 -5 and you can watch them on CBC TV's Our Vancouver in the above video.

Using sage which has been revered for centuries for its medicinal and culinary uses. (FUUD)



Paleo Lamb Meatballs with Wild Mushrooms



Total time 35 mins

Serves 2



Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

1 bunch italian parsley

175 g local mushrooms

2 cloves garlic

1 bunch parsley

2 tbsp chopped walnuts.

Sage Walnut Pesto:

1/2 cup fresh sage

1 1/2 cups Italian parsley

1/2 cup walnuts

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 clove garlic

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp pepper



Meatballs:

350 g ground lamb

1/4 cup Italian parsley

1/4 red onion

1 clove garlic

1 egg

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp himalayan salt

1/2 tsp pepper

From your kitchen:

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

olive oil



Method:



Step 1

• Preheat oven to 400°F.

• Use your hands to form 6 evenly round meatballs.



Step 2

• With a food processor, finely shred the cauliflower until it's the size of

rice. (You can also use a grater or knife).

• Chop 1/4 cup parsley, 1 clove garlic and roughly slice the mushrooms

into halves or quarters.

Step 3

• Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat and add a little oil.

• Place your meatballs into the skillet and cook for approx 5 minutes before

turning the meatballs over.

• Place the entire skillet into the oven for 25 minutes.



Step 4

• Heat a second pan or skillet with a little oil.

• Add 1 tbsp butter or olive oil then add the mushrooms, garlic and

chopped parsley. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

• Add the cauliflower rice then season with salt and pepper.

• Simmer on low to medium heat while the meatballs are cooking, stirring

occasionally.



Step 5

• Serve the meatballs over the cauliflower rice and mushrooms. Drizzle

over the pesto. Finish with a sprinkle of parsley and walnuts. Enjoy!