Fushpinder Singh Brar has been sent to prison for the shooting of a man who died six years later.

Brar was sentenced to four years in prison for the slaying of Mahdi Halane after a confrontation at a gas station in Surrey.

The Oct. 2006 incident saw Halane shot in the neck. His spinal cord was severed and he was left a quadriplegic.

Halane died in 2012 and police say his death was a result of the shooting years earlier.

Brar was arrested in 2015 and charged with manslaughter.

In addition to his four-year sentence, the B.C. Prosecution Service said Brar will submit his DNA to a national databank and face a 10-year ban on owning firearms.

With files from Jodi Muzylowski