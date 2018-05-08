'The last prize you'll ever need': Victoria baseball team offers funeral package as contest reward

It's your funeral — or it could be, if you win an unusual prize being offered at a Victoria HarbourCats baseball game this upcoming season.

Jim Swanson, the managing partner for the HarbourCats collegiate baseball team, came up with the idea that's been dubbed "the last prize you'll ever need."

"We are going to give away a chance to win a funeral package which is a base cremation casket package," Swanson said. "Also wrapped into it is a will package … and also a financial and insurance evaluation."

The prize, worth about $4,000, is meant to raise awareness about end-of-life planning, he told Gregor Craigie, the host of CBC's On The Island.

Financial impact of death

Swanson's family knows firsthand the challenge of an unexpected death and not being prepared.

His uncle drowned just off Salt Spring Island in January 2017.

"Certainly the emotional side and not having that person there anymore is very difficult but there is also a financial challenge to it," Swanson said. "Having this taken care of puts a lot of minds at ease."

Between the jokes and puns about the funeral prize, Swanson said "99 per cent of people" understand the awareness-raising element of it.

"The reality of life [is] death and taxes. None of us are getting out of this alive," Swanson said.

The team also offers the more typical sports prizes of 50/50 draws and event tickets throughout the season, as well as focusing on raising awareness for other issues like earthquake preparedness.

The funeral prize will be drawn at the game July 18.

With files from On The Island.