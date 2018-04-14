Friends, family rally to support grieving Richmond, B.C. father after wife dies in childbirth

The anguished father of newborn twin girls says friends, family and others in the community gave him a "glimpse of light in a very dark night" in the days following his wife's sudden death.

Victor Yu and his wife Wei Liu, 37 were at Richmond General Hospital last Sunday morning for the birth of their twins — an event typically filled with excitement and joy — when the unthinkable happened. His wife died.

Vancouver Coastal Health has confirmed that a woman died in childbirth last Sunday, but was unable to discuss specifics due to privacy concerns.

"I don't know how to carry on," Yu said Saturday at a city hall event held for him.

"Now I'm trying to gather some strength for my children and my in-laws."

Victor Yu was presented with cheques and cash at an event held by family, friends and community members. (Nic Amaya/CBC)

Those closest to him, as well as businesses in Richmond, are helping Yu. Word of the tragedy spread quickly on the social media app WeChat. By Saturday morning, almost $80,000 had been raised.

The group organized an event for Yu at Richmond city hall Saturday, where he was presented with cash and cheques.

The Yu's also have a five-year-old son. A family friend shared what the grief-stricken boy told her after learning about his mother: "Daddy from now on, I cannot have any smile on my face,'' Karina Li recalled the boy saying.

"He's just five years old. It's a very hard time for Victor and the family," Li said.

It's not clear what caused Wei Liu's death. Earlier in the week, a spokesperson for Vancouver Coastal Health said it's the first childbirth death that VCH has seen in at least two-and-a-half years.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, there were 18 natural deaths associated with childbirth in the province in the five-year period between 2012-2016, including during pregnancy and postpartum (within three months of childbirth).

Choking back tears, Victor Yu expressed his thanks for the outpouring of support that helped him "face all these terrible things."