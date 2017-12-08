B.C. hockey players near Alberta are worried new rules will put them at a disadvantage when playing their cross-border rivals.

Starting in the 2018-19 season, B.C. Hockey will require all its Junior B players to wear full face protection on the ice.

B.C. Hockey CEO Barry Petrochenko said the change was made to reduce the number of facial and dental injuries suffered by players.

The change will apply to 42 teams across B.C., including the Fort St. John Huskies and Dawson Creek Junior Canucks who play in Alberta's North West Junior Hockey League due to their proximity to the province.

Since the new rules don't apply to Alberta, Junior Canucks manager Colby Wagar said his players were "nervous" about what the change will mean.

It is hoped that by making full face protection mandatory, eye injuries like these will be avoided. On the left, Richmond Sockeyes' Trevor Townsend, who spent 10 days in hospital after a stick came up under his visor. On the right, Ridge Meadows Flames' Quentin Magnuson, who also suffered an eye injury when a stick came up under his visor. (submitted by Ray Stonehouse, PJHL)

"They're worried about their vision. They're worried about playing other teams that don't require full facial protection," he said. "It singles us out."

Wagar said he understood the changes are being made for the protection of the players, but he'd rather see them be implemented nationwide by Hockey Canada, rather than on a league-by-league basis.

North West Junior Hockey Leauge commissioner Jamie Salm said the rule change came as a surprise but also understood the decision was made with player safety in mind.

However, he said he wasn't aware of any talk of requiring full facial protection in Alberta.

Wagar said he's been hearing from upset players on his team, but there was nothing he could do.

"We're gonna have to get our boys into the mindset that this is happening, it's gonna happen and there's nothing we can do about it," he said.

With files from Nicole Oud