A full Beaver Moon will light up the weekend skies starting Thursday night, shining at its fullest, most luminous glow by Friday at 10:22 pm PT, and continuing through to Sunday.

The origins of the term full 'Beaver Moon' came about when fur trappers would use the light of the full moon to set their traps, using the beaver pelts for the fur trade.

Derek Kief, an astronomer with the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre says unlike the recent eclipse, this moon's radiant face is completely safe to look at.

Revel in the moon

"Its just an awesome opportunity — where we get to look up at the sky and revel in the moon that we have," said Kief

The full Beaver Moon will be just a day shy of a being a super moon however.

"This full moon happens just before the moon reaches its closest distance to Earth," said CBC Meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

"So if the Beaver Moon were to happen just one day later, it would have been a 'super' Beaver Moon."

Bright orange and red

This weekend's moon will be seen lower on the horizon, causing it's light to go through more of our atmosphere.

"The cool thing about this kind of moon is that sometimes you get the bright orange and red colour associated with it," said Kief.

The year's only super moon, known as a Cold Moon will rise December 3, shining 30 per cent brighter and 15 per cent bigger than the other 13 moons of 2017.