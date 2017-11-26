Maritime rescue officials say a U.S. barge with millions of litres of diesel fuel onboard has become stranded off the coast of Bella Bella B.C.

The vessel, which the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre in Victoria (JRCC) has not identified, broke free from the tugboat which pushes it from behind around 3:45 p.m. PT Sunday.

Crews have dropped the vessel's anchor and JRCC officials confirm it is not moving.

The boat is located about 1.6 kilometres from the Goose Group islands and 45 kilometres from Bella Bella.

The JRCC says the vessel has 3.5 million litres of diesel on board along with 468,000 litres of gasoline.

One Canadian Coast Guard vessel has arrived on the scene to help while there are three other tugboats also attending that were nearby at the time of the incident.

Officials say a plan is being devised for how to move the vessel.

Members of the Heiltsuk First Nation are anxiously watching what happens.

last time I was glued to the VHF like this it was the start of six weeks of emergency phase hell with NES. my heart can’t take a repeat. <\3 — @heiltsukvoice

Last fall the vessel the Nathan E. Stewart ran aground near Bella Bella and leaked as much as 110,000 litres of diesel fuel into the ocean.

The First Nation has been critical of how authorities handled the spill in its territory.