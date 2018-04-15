Front Street closure will re-route New Westminster traffic for 6 months

As the city of New Westminster continues to undergo a facelift, road closures continue to plague the community.

Starting Monday, a major sewer upgrade will cause closures on a portion of Front Street between Columbia and Begbie streets.

The city said the closures will impact traffic for approximately six months and will be in effect Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular vehicle traffic will be able to use Front Street — with a short detour on Begbie Street — but trucks with three or more axles will not be allowed on Front Street. Instead, those trucks will be detoured up the road to Royal Avenue.

(Metro Vancouver)

The city said while road closures will be in place for vehicle traffic, businesses will remain open to foot traffic.

Transit users may also experience delays, as bus routes along Columbia Street may be affected, according to the city.