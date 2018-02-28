Para-snowboarder Curtis Minard is packing his bags to represent Canada at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics.

Minard — who won second place for Team Canada in the 2018 Para World Snowboard Cup — will be competing in the snowboard cross and banked slalom.

And his eyes are set on gold.

"I only have one world medal that I haven't got in my category and that's gold," said Minard.

"I've been very close to winning gold to the fact where you almost taste it at board length."

Minard won silver in the race shown at the World Cup Finals for Snowboardcross at Big White on Feb 6, 2018. (Heidi Johnson/provided)

Originally from Saskatchewan, but now a resident of Vernon, B.C., Minard, 38, says he was ecstatic to see the invitation from the Canadian Paralympic Committee, especially considering he has only been competing on a national level for two years.

"If I was to rewind 10 years ago to 2008 after my accident happened, or 2006 when I got into snowboarding ... I'm floored to even think I'm at this level," he said.

'I wanted to be a multi-sport athlete'

On Sept. 13, 2008, Minard was involved in an electrical accident while working in Invermere, B.C. As a result, he lost his left hand at his wrist, severely hurt his right hand and sustained many other life-threatening injuries.

After 12 major surgeries, Minard had to undergo extensive rehabilitation therapy and learn how to use his new prosthetic hand.

"I spent the next three and a half to five years in rehab."

Minard says he also had to rebuild his confidence and he credits his other sport, hockey, for helping him do that.

Having played hockey growing up, Minard was a fierce player and was selected to be on the Canadian National Amputee Hockey Team in 2012. The team took home gold that year after competing in Finland.

"That's where I decided that I beat the disability, I beat the stigma that I had about myself that I couldn't achieve anything," he said.

"Once I believed in that notion of who I wanted to be and who I was, I branched out. I wanted to be a multi-sport athlete, I wanted more."

With files from Daybreak South and Dominika Lirette

