From capture to camaraderie: the story of first Russian woman on Washington's West Coast

Victoria, B.C. author Peggy Herring's latest novel tells the true story of a Russian woman who went through a dramatic transformation on the West Coast of Washington.

The book, Anna, Like Thunder, which launches May 29, weaves a story around a true event in the early 19th century.

Herring learned of the event from a historic display detailing past ship wrecks near Victoria.

The display piqued Herring's curiosity, but it was a couple of years before she knew enough to begin her novel.

"It said there was a Russian ship that had wrecked. And that there was a woman on board," said Herring.

The woman was thought to be the first Russian woman to set foot on the Olympic Peninsula, Herring said. "And that got me interested in it."

Eventually, Herring learned the whole story.

The St. Nikolai

In 1808, the St. Nikolai ran aground on the Olympic Peninsula.

The 22 Russian sailors on board were looking for furs and a location for a potential colony.

Among the crew was Anna Petrovna Bulygina, who Herring used as a protagonist.

The crew ditched their ship and walked down the coast, where they believed a second ship would be waiting.

According to accounts, four of the crew members, including Anna, were captured by the Indigenous Quileute people, Herring said.

When Herring first learned of the story from records, they implied the sailors faced harsh treatment from their captors.

But further research revealed a friendlier interaction, she said.

"This notion of this dramatic capture and enslavement and torture, I don't think the record tells the whole story," said Herring.

'Kind and humane people'

Herring learned most of her information from two accounts. One was from a captured Russian fur trader who retold the story after being rescued by the Russian navy.

The second was an oral account told by the Quileute people — who still call the West Coast home — which was written down in the 1920s.

Interestingly, Herring found a quote from Anna herself that describes her time with the Quileute as enjoyable.

"She said, 'I am living with a kind and humane people.'''

Herring said the captured crew members ended up living and working with the Quileute peacefully until they were eventually rescued.

"I wanted to peel back some of those layers and take a closer look at the record. That's what Anna's able to do."

