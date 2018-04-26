From beaver dams to lack of info: Frustrations mount in Oliver at public flood meeting

Tempers flared at an information meeting in Oliver Wednesday evening as people affected by a flooded creek expressed their frustration with the situation and how it's being handled by regional and provincial authorities.

A dozen properties are under an evacuation order in the Sportsmen's Bowl area north of the community because of a creek that has spilled its banks.

The community of Willowbrook further up stream has been dealing with the swollen creek for more than a month.

At the meeting, residents complained of beaver dams in the creek that are restricting the flow of water and causing it to back up onto their properties.

Affected residents from the Oliver and Willowbrook areas at a flood information meeting Wednesday evening. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

"The beaver problem has been there for five years at least," said Ross Zahrabi.

"That creek is full of shit now —– branches, beavers working ... and junk."

Other flood-affected residents spoke about the perceived lack of progress by local and regional governments.

"Never in all of my professional years have I seen such a lack of co-ordination," Tom Kamann said.

The meeting went late into the evening as people lined up to voice their concerns and seek answers.

Lloyd Cook and his family have been piling sandbags for three weeks to hold off floodwaters on their property near Oliver, B.C. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Lloyd Cook encouraged the audience to respect the work emergency officials are doing to mitigate the flooding.

"I really think these gentlemen are trying their hardest, because this has hit us so fast, and nobody has had a chance to clear their mind," he said.

"Imagine the stress they are under to save you."

Emergency officials promised to bring in equipment to remove debris and beaver dams that are restricting the flow of water in the creek.

"It's going to be ongoing work in the stream very carefully to remove the water that is caught just below Highway 97 to move the flow along and improve things," said Conrad Price, a regional water engineer with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Officials installed pumps Wednesday morning in the Sportsmens Bowl area to empty water into the Okanagan River Channel.

Emergency officials have set up pumps to drain floodwater near Oliver into the Okanagan River Channel (Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen)

The persistent flooding is starting to wear on homeowners.

Jim Stewart, who also spoke at the meeting, has two inches of water in his basement and creek. Flooding has eroded away his yard, pushing water up against a sandbag wall against his garage.

"I'm a veteran with PTSD, so I am seeing the creek every day, and I see the debris floating down," Stewart said.

"I spend my whole day worrying about it."