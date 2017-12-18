Hundreds of people gathered in North Vancouver on Monday for an outdoor memorial to Jay Piggot, a North Shore Rescue member who recently died of cancer.

Piggot was just 36 years old when he died on Dec. 5, two years after being diagnosed with a rare cancer that attacks the ducts around and inside the liver.

North Shore Rescue team leader Mike Danks told a crowd of friends, family and colleagues at the Capilano Rugby Club that Piggot had a big impact on many people.

"Jay was one of those people you meet in your life that has a profound effect on you … because of how he would get you to reflect upon yourself," Danks said.

North Shore Rescue team leader Mike Danks speaks at a memorial for volunteer Jay Piggot. (Martin Diotte)

He added that he took some comfort in knowing that his friend isn't suffering anymore.

"I feel relief that Jay is no longer in pain. I feel happiness that we, as Jay's friends and supporters, were able to spend time with him on his journey," Danks said.

Piggot's widow, Denise Findlay, shared memories of family camping trips and vacations to Disneyland. The couple's two young sons, Max and Jake, were also in attendance.

Apart from his volunteer rescue work, Piggot was employed by the B.C. Ambulance Service.

With files from Megan Batchelor