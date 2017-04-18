BC wineries are starting to release their whites and rosés from last year's vintage, and because of changing weather patterns each year, CBC's resident master of wine Barbara Philip expects some distinctive characteristics to stand out.

"Warm weather early in the spring and cooler temperatures later in the summer meant a long growing season in B.C. vineyards. Wines have excellent freshness and aromas, with fully mature tannins for the reds," she said.

Here are some of her picks.

Bella Wines. Rosé Sparkling Brut Natural. 2016. $27.00

"Jay Drysdale's winery is 100 per cent committed to making sparkling wines. Fruit is sourced from single vineyards only and the range is produced by hand, using artisan methods. This rosé is made from Gamay grown in the Cavada vineyard in Naramata."

Fort Berens Estate Winery. Dry Riesling. 2016. $16.99

"After extensive research into climate and soil in the area, a group of ambitious entrepreneurs opened Fort Berens, the first winery in Lillooet. The focus is on crisp white wines that showcase the 'terroir' of this emerging area."

CedarCreek Estate Winery. Riesling. 2016. $16.99

"The team at CedarCreek are masters at making aromatic whites, like Riesling, and have depth of experience growing grapes in the Kelowna area. This Riesling is softly sweet with juicy acidity to balance."

Le Vieux Pin. Vaïla. 2016. $23.99.

"The Pinot Noir for this delicious rosé spent 22 hours in contact with the skins to extract a pale salmon colour and was then fermented to complete dryness. Think of it as 'gastronomic rosé' — full of fruit and savory character that pairs well with food."

Little Farm Winery. Chardonnay. 2016. $25.99

"Little Farm focuses on Riesling and Chardonnay that are produced with minimal intervention in the vineyard and winery. The Chardonnay is an excellent reflection of the Similkameen terroir with pronounced minerality, pear and apple notes. Look for this tiny production wine to be released in May 2017."

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast