Culinary program helps addicts recover, learn skills

Michael Buffet and Sarah Martin, a restaurant-owning Kelowna couple, are passionate about fresh food and helping people get a fresh start on life.

A year ago, they started a catering business and cooking school with a twist — they teamed up with social agencies in the Okanagan to provide training for people recovering from addictions.

The first of the participants are graduating from the program now.

"I've been clean for 14 months now and this has been a big part of me staying sober, just feeling useful again and part of the workforce and part of a team," said Stephanie Stephens, who is recovering from alcoholism.

The Fresh Start Project combines farming education with culinary experience in the kitchen.

When participants finish the training program, they can choose to stay stay on as employees at Fresh Start, which also runs a restaurant that's open to the public.

Stephens said the program has had a huge impact on her life, from connecting her with people in the community again to gaining employable skills to put on her resume.

"Addiction was a very solo kind of thing for me," Stephens told CBC's Sarah Penton. "It's like a little family here, it gives me joy."

Good and bad moments

Buffet, who founded the project, said he was inspired by his own past struggles.

"I went through some pretty hard lessons when I was really young," he said. 'It was kitchens and chefs and farmers and mentors that helped me kind of get up and really move forward."

It's very rewarding to see participants making progress, he said, but there are challenges as well. Earlier in the year, one of the participants relapsed and died of an overdose.

"There is a lot of really good moments but there are times that become tough because we are working with people that are coming out of situations that aren't easy to come out of," he said.

Buffet's partner, Martin, has a lot of experience working in restaurants.

"The way I'd seen it [in kitchens] alway was you sink or swim and no one is going to throw you the life preserver if you need it," she said.

"We've managed to create a really compassionate environment."

