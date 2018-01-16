A wide swath of southern B.C. is under freezing rain warnings Tuesday morning as a new weather system moves over the province.

The Environment Canada warnings stretch from the Coquihalla Highway at Hope all the way east to the Kootenays, and as far north as North Thompson.

The freezing rain is a result of a Pacific system bringing warm, wet air to southern B.C. Forecasters say it's most likely to hit higher elevations, but all drivers should be prepared for slippery conditions.

Freezing Rain Warning via @ECCCWeatherBC



Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.https://t.co/I8L6DcPTqb#FraserValley #BCHwy1 #BCHwy3 #BCHwy5 #BCHwy7 #Kootenays pic.twitter.com/AHlN4qCjmy — @DriveBC

The weather system will make for a wet but warm week in the Lower Mainland, where there's no end in sight for the showers that began Monday night.

In Vancouver, Environment Canada is predicting highs of between 6 and 10 C for the rest of the week.