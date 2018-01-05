Freezing rain is descending — or could soon be descending — upon much of B.C. Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued alerts for much of the province, with Northern B.C. and the southern Interior as areas of particular concern.

As of 4:30 p.m. PT, the warnings stretched from West Kootenay to the Fraser Valley in the south and from the Alberta border to Bulkley Valley in the north.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," the weather service wrote.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break."

Many provincial highways, including 1, 3, 5, 6, 16, 23, 31, 33, and 97 have poor driving conditions, DriveBC is reporting slush and compacted snow, as a result of the freezing rain.