Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of freezing rain and extremely slippery conditions on several B.C. highways.

Areas at risk of freezing rain include:

Sea to Sky from Squamish to Whistler

Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton

Fraser Canyon south, including Lytton

​Highway 16: Smithers to Terrace

Bulkley Valley and The Lakes northwest, including Smithers

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," the statement reads in part.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break."

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT - Expect freezing rain and extremely slippery conditions today on #BCHwy5 #Coquihalla from #HopeBC to #Merritt and #BCHwy3 from #HopeBC to #PrincetonBC #AllisonPass — @DriveBC