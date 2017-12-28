Drivers on the Sea-to-Sky Highway are seeing heavy congestion and plenty of snow as a winter storm hammers southern B.C.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow fell over Howe Sound and Whistler overnight on Wednesday, and up to 15 centimetres is expected to fall by the end of Thursday night, according to Environment Canada.

#BCHwy99 Experiencing heavy congestion due to winter driving conditions. Expect heavy delays. Please ensure your vehicle has winter tires. #SeatoSky — @DriveBC

Snowfall warnings are in effect across the southern portion of the province from the South Coast to Yoho National Park. Up to 20 centimetres is expected to fall in areas along the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, with conditions tapering off by Friday.

Meanwhile, it's shaping up to be a slippery evening in the Fraser Valley, where a freezing rain warning is in effect.

Environment Canada is cautioning residents in the western and central portions of the region, including Abbotsford and Chilliwack, that highways, parking lots and sidewalks may become icy Thursday afternoon and overnight.

Residents of Abbotsford have been reporting freezing rain since Wednesday night, but forecasters predict that it will end before Thursday night is over.

Many residents reported freezing rain in Abbotsford beginning Wednesday night. (Brooklyn and Ray Aleksic)

Environment Canada also issued an extreme cold weather alert for northern parts of the province, including the Peace River region, North Coast, Dease Lake, Watson Lake and the South Klondike Highway, where temperatures will drop as low as – 45 C with the wind chill.

With files from the Canadian Press