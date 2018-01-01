When sheets of freezing rain fell over the Fraser Valley last week, it knocked out power for thousands and left much of the region covered in a slick layer of ice.

Hydro poles broke, power lines fell and tree trunks cracked open in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission — the hardest-hit areas.

At one point, more than 130,000 people lost electricity at home because of the storm. As of Monday, there were 2,600 people still in the dark across the valley as hydro crews worked around the clock to make repairs.

But amid the damage and blackouts, locals ventured out to snap stunning photos of neighbourhoods cloaked in ice.

"Despite being a royal pain, there's something magical about storms," wrote Chilliwack resident Phoenix MacLaren.

Here's a few top photo picks.

Ice pie with my little eye, something that done froze.

A post shared by Darren McDonald (@unkied) on

A post shared by Jes (@leanne_jay75) on

A post shared by Cheryl Mount (@minimeeze) on

A post shared by @smitty_mark on

A post shared by Tracey Teal (@tteal0) on

A post shared by Nick Banks (@nickdifference) on

A post shared by kate mar (@lovekatemar) on

A post shared by Kelly Borget (@rosey_noelle) on

Ice Storm Mode, ACTIVATED.

A post shared by @ ralphg820 on

Follow CBC Vancouver on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.